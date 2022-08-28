Temperatures on the rise again

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have felt dry conditions throughout the entire day in most of our valleys. While we started the day with sunny skies, some light cloud cover pushed into the Grand Valley towards the afternoon hours, transitioning our sky conditions to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have reached the upper 80s in Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose as our high. In the nighttime hours, dry conditions will persist, and partly cloudy skies will be around. While Grand Junction will not notice a difference in our overnight lows reaching into the lower 60s again, Montrose will sit slightly warmer from last night, getting into the upper 50s.

As we get into tomorrow, dry conditions will persist for our valleys, which will be the story leading into next week. For our higher elevations, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain where initiating starts around the afternoon and stay active throughout the evening into the nighttime hours. As a result, temperatures tomorrow for Grand Junction will climb into the lower 90s and Montrose in the mid-80s. However, this warming trend will continue next Tuesday, setting the standard for our average temperatures throughout the remainder of the work week.

By Tuesday, temperatures in Grand Junction will climb into the mid-90s and Montrose in the lower 90s. Temperatures leading into Friday will take a few degrees drop but remain pretty warm. Sunshine to partly cloudy skies will be the main conditions over the next several days leading into the start of the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

