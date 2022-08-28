Stolen vehicles found in Montrose County

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 22, 2022, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (HITT) tracked three stolen vehicles in a single location in Montrose County.

The HITT began surveillance of the property after receiving a tip. Shortly after beginning their observation, the HITT approached the property and began investigation.

Three of the vehicles present at the location were identified as stolen within the previous 48 hours, and in once case, the owner had not realized his vehicle had been stolen.

Two arrests were made at the scene.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to keep their vehicles locked and keys in a safe, secure location.

