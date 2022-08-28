One death from West Nile Virus in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Health Department (DCHD) has reported two additional cases of West Nile Virus in Delta County.

Unfortunately, the DCHD reports this year’s first death from WNV in Delta County. The DCHD sends their thoughts and prayers to the family of the deceased. The first 2022 Colorado WNV death was reported by Montrose County Health Department on August 25, 2022.

The Delta County Health Department encourages everyone to take extra precautions when it comes to protecting yourself and your home.

  • Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-repellants when outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection.
  • Limit activities at dusk and dawn, when, when mosquitos are most active.
  • Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitos are active.
  • Empty standing water from tires, flowerpots, cans, gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, and toys.
  • Install or repair screens on windows and doors.

