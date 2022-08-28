Mesa County gives state ultimatum

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you to find out why a state-owned chunk of land off I-70 is littered with trash and old RVs. A few would argue the parcel of land is an eyesore.

“My colleagues and I have made numerous phone calls and tried to cooperate with the state of Colorado in regards to cleaning up that junk out there,” said Commissioner Scott McInnis.

The Mesa County Commissioners have had enough. At a hearing this week, McInnis told the board he’s fed up with what he calls the State Land Board’s lack of cooperation in cleaning up their property.

“We’re well aware that the property has had vagrancy and litter issues,” said Kristin Kemp, outreach and communications officer.

“So we’ve requested the state repeatedly to assist us to accept their responsibility on their property the same as we expect of every other property owner in the state of Mesa County,” expressed McInnis.

Kemp says the board’s talked with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office about a clean-up. In an email, the sheriff’s office told KJCT News 8 deputies are aware the county is looking to find the best way to get rid of the mess. But there’s another problem, MCSO says some of the trailers are abandoned, and others are occupied.

We got this letter from commissioners telling the State Land Board it’s breaking the law, and if the garbage isn’t cleared, the county will handle it, and the state will pay.

“They’re just dismissing Mesa County,” added Mcinnis. “So hopefully, the message gets out that we’re serious.”

“We treat all trust land equally, and it’s important to us to be good stewards of the land,” explained Kemp.

The property is expected to be leased to SolarGen for a 151-acre solar farm. In the meantime, commissioners want the state to clean it.

“The State Land Board, though we are a state agency. We don’t have regulatory or permitting authority,” explained Kemp. “That authority rests at the local level. We must comply with local land use authority and permitting, and so we will comply and be cooperative with anything that the county deems is required of us.”

