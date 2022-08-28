Local manufacturer built parts for Artemis 1 mission

SG Aerospace & Gas
SG Aerospace & Gas((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - SG Aerospace and Gas In Grand Junction assisted in manufacturing components for NASA’s first Artemis 1 Misson that will launch the Orion spacecraft. The goal is to return humankind to the moon.

“There are many different suppliers,” said President of SG Aerospace and Gas, Michael Sneden. “We just happen to have the right fit at the right time to be able to help them along.”

Sneden, an engineer with 20 years of experience, and his team produce components for space systems, and commercial and military aircraft.

“Pretty much everything that flies, we manufacture those components,” added Sneden.

On Monday, the materials SG manufactured will be about 240,000 miles away, orbiting the moon.

SG’s involvement in the Artemis program began about six years ago. Sneden says they’ve manufactured about 50-70 pieces for the Orion capsule.

“We’ve manufactured the module that’s flying on Monday that has been built for three years,” explained Sneden. “Similar to what the Apollo program... there are different divisions we will manufacture components for those right now for separate launches that will happen in upwards to five or six years.”

Sneddon says it’s monumental to see a piece of Grand Junction enter the lunar orbit, “It’s exciting, you know, the things that we do, you know, being in a more of a rural-based community, it’s exciting to see that we’re making a difference.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Black, age 20.
Wanted man arrested after attempted getaway in Toyota Prius
Walmart logo
Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
(L) Carter Jennings, age 20, and (R) Evan Stauter, age 18.
SWAT standoff results in two arrests

Latest News

Mesa County gives state ultimatum
Mesa County gives state ultimatum
Valley Symphony Association Orchestra & Chorus Official Photo (2021-2022 – Season 50)
Free Pops in the Park concert in Montrose
Walmart logo
Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Clear the Shelter
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Clear the Shelter