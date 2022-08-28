Garfield County shares input for wolf reintroduction

Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the last few decades.
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the last few decades.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Garfield County has been named a participating agency in the state of Colorado’s wolf reintroduction plans for the northwest part of the state.

According to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the US Department of Interior, Garfield County, and US Fish and Wildlife service -- Colorado Ecological Services field office (FWS), and Garfield County, the county will be offering input into the proposed rule development and the environmental impact statement (EIS) process.

“I will reiterate my very staunch opposition to this,” said Commissioner Mike Samson. “I think it is foolish for the State of Colorado to introduce wolves. They will naturally migrate here on their own from other states. This will be a terrible detriment to livestock producers, as well as the wildlife of this state.”

Gray wolves are protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in the lower 48 states. In 2020, Proposition 114 hardly passed with Colorado voters. The vote was 51 to 49 percent to bring the wolves back to Colorado by the end of 2023.

Garfield County voters opposed the Proposition with a vote of 63 to 37 percent. Most counties west of the Continental Divide (more than 80 percent) opposed wolf reintroduction.

