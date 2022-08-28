COVID-19 cases expected to decline through October

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado School of Public Health released an updated statewide modeling report indicating that cases of COVID-19 are expected to decline over the next six to eight weeks, even though contact increases due to the beginning of the school year.

“COVID-19 infections have been declining for several weeks which is good news for Coloradans and we expect it to continue this way through early October” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist. “However, we’ve learned that COVID-19 is unpredictable and new variants could emerge. We continue to monitor closely for several emerging variants and subvariants.”

Most cases across the country and in Colorado are variants of the BA.5 variant. This variant has a growth advantage over the BA.2 variant, primarily due to greater immune escape.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Anyone, regarding vaccine status, should get tested and isolate if they experience any symptoms.

The Colorado School of Public Health assembled the expert group that collaborates with the state on modeling projections. The group includes modeling scientists from Colorado School of Public Health at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus and Colorado State University, as well as experts from the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Colorado Denver.

