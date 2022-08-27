Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers

Walmart logo
Walmart logo(Walmart Inc.)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart located at 541 Warrior Way on Friday during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

During the ceremony, Grand Junction Neighborhood Market’s store manager highlighted a selected group of associates for the career paths they’ve built with Walmart. The store manager also provided a $2,500 donation to Central High School to emphasize the Walmart’s commitment to the Grand Junction community.

“Giving back to these families is extremely important to us. They are members of our community,” said Grand Junction Store Manager Israel Andrade Leyva. “We are also thrilled to host such a memorable celebration while giving back, and to showcase our store’s updates and expand product options. We have enhanced many departments to make shopping easier for all of our customers.”

Customers at this location will now be able to use online grocery pickup for their convenience. Along with renovations to the front of the store, there are now additional self-checkout registers. There is now a brand new floor plan for the grocery and consumable sections and updated branding throughout the store. Walmart pay will also be available.

Customers using SNAP will also have the option to use the new pickup options.

