A wet end to the work week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Much of the higher elevations around the Western Slope saw scattered showers and thunderstorms yesterday afternoon, some of which continued into the overnight hours last night and into early this morning as well. Areas around the Grand Mesa and the San Juan Mountains have seen scattered showers through the morning, while much of the rest of the region has seen mostly cloudy skies. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue around much of the region through the rest of the day, with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder becoming more widespread into the afternoon. Much of the better rain chances will continue to stay in the higher elevations, but some showers could find some of the valleys later this afternoon and into the early evening. Temperatures were originally expected to reach the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s by later this afternoon but if mostly cloudy skies remain in place through the day, we could only see highs barely break the lower and middle 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

The next round of Friday night football is back across the Western Slope, and it could be a wet one for some of the games tonight. Lingering showers could drop some rain in a couple of locations as games get kicked off, but we should start to trend drier as the games begin to wrap up. Even without the rain, we’ll still see partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s and 60s as drier air brings the rain to an end, and even clears out the skies some into early Saturday morning.

TURNING DRIER AND WARMER

Drier air will continue to filter into the region into the weekend, but there still should be enough energy aloft to pop up some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the valleys, with highs warming into the middle and upper 80s to lower 90s.

SUMMER’S NOT OVER YET

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region by early next week and continue to strengthen as it moves slightly off to our west by the middle of the week. Much drier air under that ridge will move most of the clouds out of the area, and we’ll see quite of bit of sunshine through much of next week. Sunny skies and drier air will turn us considerably warmer, especially into the middle of next week. For now it looks like we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s in Montrose, with lower to middle 90s in Grand Junction. These temperatures will be well above average for this time of year, and we could come within a couple of degrees of record highs. especially if the data continues to trend warmer for next week.

