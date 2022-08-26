Wanted man arrested after attempted getaway in Toyota Prius

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting a getaway in a Toyota Prius containing stolen weapons, drugs, and other stolen items.

Authorities state that twenty-year-old Roger Black had successfully evaded authorities for some time in his Prius, which police say had no license plates. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that the Prius was spotted in the District 51 Administration Building parking lot, where deputies attempted to corral Black’s car.

Black tried to escape by reversing and accelerating the car forward, which police say resulted in the car hitting both nearby patrol vehicles.

Officers said that Black then got out of the car and took off on foot, running a short distance before being arrested.

Black is charged with multiple accounts of resisting arrests, traffic violations, and warrants from other jurisdictions.

