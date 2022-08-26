Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction Now Along the Western Slope

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:13 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction is now open for business!

Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction provides the opportunity for anyone to try their shaved ice experience. The truck is fully equipped with lights, music, flavor options and even has a scented spray to help draw customers in with a beach vibe smell.

The Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction also hosts fundraisers to help give money back to the community.

