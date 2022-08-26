Former Mesa County Deputy Clerk testifies against indicted County Clerk Tina Peters

Belinda Knisley after turning herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Belinda Knisley after turning herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:34 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thursday afternoon, Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisely pleaded guilty. She testified against indicted Mesa County Court Clerk Tina Peters.

In court documents, Knisley promised to testify against not only Peters but anyone else she talked about to investigators. Knisely blamed everything on Peters and said she did what Peters told her to do.

In a phone call, Peters said she loves Knisley and called her an amazing woman, “and everyone needs to do what’s best for themselves when they are under pressure. The truth is the truth.”

Knisely won’t do time for three misdemeanors, trespass, official misconduct, and violation of duty.

Judge Matthew Barrett said Knisley’s crimes are worthy of doing time but approved the deal. It includes two years of unsupervised probation, 150 hours of public service, a fine, and banned from ever working elections.

