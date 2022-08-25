SWAT standoff results in two arrests
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has arrested two local men after a lengthy standoff.
Carter Jennings, a 20-year-old Grand Junction resident, and Evan Stauter, an 18-year-old Clifton resident, were both arrested Thursday. Jennings was wanted for multiple warrants with bond set at $2,000. Stauter was wanted for attempted first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, both men barricaded themselves inside a home on Jamison Avenue, but surrendered after a lengthy standoff with SWAT involving bombardment with multiple canisters of tear gas.
Both men are currently being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.