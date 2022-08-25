SWAT standoff results in two arrests

(L) Carter Jennings, age 20, and (R) Evan Stauter, age 18.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has arrested two local men after a lengthy standoff.

Carter Jennings, a 20-year-old Grand Junction resident, and Evan Stauter, an 18-year-old Clifton resident, were both arrested Thursday. Jennings was wanted for multiple warrants with bond set at $2,000. Stauter was wanted for attempted first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, both men barricaded themselves inside a home on Jamison Avenue, but surrendered after a lengthy standoff with SWAT involving bombardment with multiple canisters of tear gas.

Multiple canisters of tear gas were used.(David Jones)

Both men are currently being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

