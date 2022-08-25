Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as well as every other county clerk & recorder in the State of Colorado.

In documents obtained by KJCT 8, Peters lists several demands. She asks the court to order that all expenses incurred by prior recounts and any future recounts be done on taxpayer money pulled from the state’s general fund or the county funds.

Peters also asks that the state return the entirety of the funds she provided for her previous recounts. Peters’ has already cost Mesa County taxpayers at least $1.3 million.

Most of the money collected by Peters to pay for the recount came from individual donors, and it is unclear if she plans to return that money to her donors at this time.

Peters also asks that the court order all clerks to stop their recounts and to give the Secretary of State access to all relevant election records used in conducting the recounts, as well as conducting a recount in accordance with several laws. It is unclear if any lawbreaking action was taken by the Secretary at this time.

Peters also requests that a forensic examination of the Dominion voting machines be undertaken, as well as recertification of the machines by the Secretary of State.

Peters states that she is suing for several of the same reason she has reiterated over the past several months, including claims that Dominion voting machines contain critical vulnerabilities, and that voting machines were tampered with to give Republican nominee for Secretary of State Pam Anderson an unfair advantage.

