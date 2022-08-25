Former Mesa Co Deputy Co Clerk expected to testify against indicted clerk Tina Peters

Belinda Knisley turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Belinda Knisley turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A possible blow to indicted Mesa County Court Clerk Tina Peters’ defense. Peters is accused of election tampering.

And Thursday afternoon, Belinda Knisely, a former deputy clerk is expected to cut a deal with prosecutors that will keep her out of prison in exchange for testifying against Peters and others in the case.

Knisely has already signed the deal. She’s accused in connection with making copies of election data and sharing that computer content with the public in an effort to prove the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.

Court documents say Knisely admitted she knew about and participated in a “scheme with Tina Peters and other identified people to deceive public servants from both the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and Mesa County. The document continues to state, “This scheme, which was significantly directed by Tina Peters, ultimately permitted an unauthorized individual to gain access to secure areas inside the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office so that this person — fraudulently held out to be improperly titled as Gerald Wood, but who was later identified to actually be Conan Hayes — could participate in Mesa County’s trusted build with Tina Peters and Sandra Brown.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
One person killed in a car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20,...
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Body found Saturday in Columbine Park identified
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?

Latest News

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Crawford Reservoir at Crawford State Park
Colorado Parks and Wildlife annouces new grant program
A man skiing down one of the slopes at Purgatory Ski Resort during the 2021-2022 winter season
Purgatory Ski Resort making improvements for the 2022-2023 winter season
Mud and debris piling up on the streets
Moab community left cleaning up after major flooding