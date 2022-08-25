Former Mesa Co Deputy Co Clerk expected to testify against indicted clerk Tina Peters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A possible blow to indicted Mesa County Court Clerk Tina Peters’ defense. Peters is accused of election tampering.

And Thursday afternoon, Belinda Knisely, a former deputy clerk is expected to cut a deal with prosecutors that will keep her out of prison in exchange for testifying against Peters and others in the case.

Knisely has already signed the deal. She’s accused in connection with making copies of election data and sharing that computer content with the public in an effort to prove the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.

Court documents say Knisely admitted she knew about and participated in a “scheme with Tina Peters and other identified people to deceive public servants from both the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and Mesa County. The document continues to state, “This scheme, which was significantly directed by Tina Peters, ultimately permitted an unauthorized individual to gain access to secure areas inside the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office so that this person — fraudulently held out to be improperly titled as Gerald Wood, but who was later identified to actually be Conan Hayes — could participate in Mesa County’s trusted build with Tina Peters and Sandra Brown.”

