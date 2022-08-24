You could win a 2008 Harley!

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita Monument High School Bands are holding a raffle fundraiser where the grand prize is a 2008 Harley Heritage Softail.

The drawing will take place on October 6, 2022, during the halftime show at the home football game, taking place at the Ralph Stocker Stadium game.

Winner does not need to be present to win.

Participants can text (970)216-7337 to purchase tickets.

To be eligible, raffle ticket purchasers must be at least 16 years of age and have verification of a class M license or transportation options. Winner is responsible for all local, state and federal taxes and registration fees. Winner must arrange pick up from FMHS bands.

The motorcycle has 29,389 miles with a manual transmission. It’s white and grey. with blue pin striking. The bike will come with a male and female helmet, studded leather bags and accessories, a travel bag, a bike cover, a full helmet and a half helmet headset for music and communication while riding.

