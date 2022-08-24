Warm Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and storms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain is in our forecast for the end of the week, but we’ve got more dry and warm weather on the way for Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly sunny and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. Temperatures will step back from lower 90s around 6 PM to mid-80s by 8 PM, then we’ll cool into the 70s by around 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny over the valleys and partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. We’ll warm quickly from 50s and 60s first thing in the morning to mainly 80s by noon. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction and 90 degrees around Montrose.

Rain Increases Thursday & Friday

Showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing across Western Colorado on Thursday. Showers and storms will be most common over the mountains, but a few storms can blow off of the mountains on Thursday evening. Then scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday. The scattered nature of the storms will leave some of us dry. Storms will be most common over the mountains. The valleys may stay dry in the afternoon and then get some rain in the evening when we cool and the humidity increases.

This Weekend’s Forecast

Saturday will be drier overall with a few showers and storms over the mountains, then a weak disturbance will blow by on Sunday. That may mean a few showers or thunderstorms again, but probably more of us will stay dry than get rain. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s both days.

Drier Next Week

More solid drying is likely on Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll turn warmer. High temperatures will recover into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

