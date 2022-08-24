Music in the Grapevines will wrap up at Two Rivers Winery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery will wrap up it’s summer season on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

This time, Stray Grass will take the stage with it’s “handcrafted acoustic Americana” styled music.

It’ll take place on the lawn of Two Rivers Winery, located at 2087 Broadway in Grand Junction. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7.m. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or by the bottle.

Tickets are available in advance at a discounted rate at Two Rivers Winery and The Art Center, or online at the Art Center website. Tickets will also be available at the gate.

All proceeds will benefit the Art Center of Western Colorado.

