Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart among celebrities accused of violating drought rules

Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las...
Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. Kardashian is one of the celebrities accused of using too much water during a drought in California.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) - In California, authorities are cracking down on A-list celebrities in the Los Angeles area who have not been doing their part to conserve water.

It comes as the state continues to experience severe drought conditions.

Celebrities living in multimillion-dollar mansions in Calabasas, California, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone, have all been accused of using too much water.

Officials said anyone who exceeds 150% of their water budget for at least two months pays a penalty, but the penalties reportedly do not work for those who have lots of cash to spare.

Now, officials are working to have flow restriction devices installed. They remove the functionality of irrigation systems leading to frustratingly slow-dripping showers, ultimately forcing people to conserve water.

They said there is no other way to get past users who have the means to pay those enormous water bills and the fines.

The water district says about 70% of all residential water is used outdoors. They are advising people to remove their lawns and install drought-tolerant landscaping.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was discovered Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Body found Saturday in Columbine Park identified
Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
One person killed in a car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20,...
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns

Latest News

A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
Woman denied a mammogram because of her youth warns others
The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by...
US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria
FILE PHOTO - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this photo from April 15, 2015. For the past six...
Rent prices hit record high for 17th month in a row
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87