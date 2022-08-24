Health risks linked to fire fighter gear

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association (Metro Chiefs) have issued a joint statement advising health risks associated with fire fighter turnout gear.

Recent studies have shown that all three layers of the protective clothing contain Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) chemicals, which have been linked to cancer. Cancer is the leading cause of death for fire fighters.

The IAFF and Metro Chiefs are encouraging fire fighters to reduce their exposure to PFAS by using turnout gear only in necessary emergency situations. Wearing PPE and self-contained breathing apparatuses during firefighting, overhaul, and working in smoke remains the way to defend teams from fireground contaminants until PFAS-free gear is available.

“This is the challenge of our generation, and if we don’t act, it will be the challenge of our children’s generation,” said IAFF General President Edward A. Kelly. “We can’t just salute in front of the church and fight for better benefits. We need to combat what’s killing us and I am committed to making sure we do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service. That starts with removing PFAS from our turnout gear and, until PFAS-free options exist, reducing our exposure as best we can.”

“The health and welfare of our firefighters remains the top priority of the Metro Chiefs,” said Chief Robert Rocha, president of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association. “In conjunction with the removal of PFAS from Personal Protective Equipment, we encourage all fire service organizations and fire fighters to take the appropriate precautions to reduce and eliminate cancer in the fire service.”

The statement also advises fire fighters to leave turnout gear out of firehouse living areas, to transport gear in sealed containers or bags (and preferably not within a vehicle’s passenger compartment), wash hands after handling turnout gear, and clean apparatus cabs regularly and after every fire.

Both the IAFF and Metro Chiefs are dedicated to removing PFAS chemicals from turnout gear. However, identifying safe and effective PFAS-free materials for turnout gear is a long and difficult process,

The partnered efforts will take place before regulatory bodies and continuous discussions with manufacturers occur in the critical initiative of eliminating PFA’s “forever chemicals” from turnout gear.

