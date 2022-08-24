Final Fruita Food and Brews

City of Fruita Colorado
City of Fruita Colorado((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022.

This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.

Food trucks featured will be Dango Burrito, Mountain berry Bowls, Smokey Bonez BBQ, and Underdog Cheese. The breweries participating include Suds Brothers Brewery, Wave Drinks, and Copper Club Brewing Company.

Live music will be performed by PB&J Jazz and Reverent Rhythms Performing Arts Company.

This end of summer party is presented by Bank of the West.

Contact the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce for more information.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Body found Saturday in Columbine Park identified
One person killed in a car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20,...
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns

Latest News

Harley Davidson
You could win a 2008 Harley!
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers sue for over $878K in fees
Fire fighter gear contain hazardous chemicals that can cause cancer.
Health risks linked to fire fighter gear
Delta County Fairgrounds will collaborate with residents to plan a new playground for their...
Delta County Fairgrounds gains grant for new playground