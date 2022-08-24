Final Fruita Food and Brews

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022.

This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.

Food trucks featured will be Dango Burrito, Mountain berry Bowls, Smokey Bonez BBQ, and Underdog Cheese. The breweries participating include Suds Brothers Brewery, Wave Drinks, and Copper Club Brewing Company.

Live music will be performed by PB&J Jazz and Reverent Rhythms Performing Arts Company.

This end of summer party is presented by Bank of the West.

Contact the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce for more information.

