Commerce City man charged for stealing fentanyl, replacing vials with other substance

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced that Christopher Robert Pattinson, a 40-year-old of Commerce City, has been indicted on charges of obtaining a controlled substance by deceit and tampering with a consumer product.

According to the plea agreement, between November 8, 2021, and January 13, 2022, Pattinson tampered with fentanyl by removing it from 20 vials and replacing it with another substance, with reckless regard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of bodily injury.

The indictment also states that between November 5, 2018, and January 12, 2022, the defendant also gained access to fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance by fraud, forgery, deception, and subterfuge, by misrepresenting that a vial, or vials, of fentanyl were used for a patient, when in fact the defendant was obtaining the fentanyl for personal use.

The defendant made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty on August 22, 2022.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations (FDA OCI).

