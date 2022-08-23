Staying sunny and warm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While yesterday morning got off to a partly to mostly cloudy start, we saw a lot more blue skies and sunshine this morning around the Western Slope. Sunny skies will continue into the afternoon with some scattered clouds popping up in a small handful of locations. A couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon, but just about all of them should stay in the higher elevations of the region. We’ll stay dry with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s around much of the lower elevations of the Western Slope. Any clouds will once again clear out overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning with lows in the 50s and 60s.

A little bit better moisture will bring a few more clouds into the Western Slope on Wednesday, but outside of a few isolated higher elevation showers and storms we should remain dry into Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will also likely be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. Much of the rain that is out there on Wednesday afternoon and evening ends by the overnight hours, but partly cloudy skies will continue to remain in place as moisture continues to increase ahead of our next rain chance on Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Western Slope on Thursday, with highest rain chances being near the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide. We’ll see a very similar pattern on Friday as well, keeping us cooler with highs falling into the lower and middle 80s. We’ll start to turn drier this weekend, but some very small rain chances could continue to persist as well. Some scattered showers and storms could continue to remain in the higher elevations at least into Saturday. We’ll continue to dry out by the end of the weekend and into the start of next week. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies again with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

