Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Colorado’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Colorado!

Colorado is a four-month-old Border Collie mix. Colorado has a lot of puppy energy but also enjoys sitting on your lap getting cuddles and pets. He gets along well with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family. Colorado walks well on a leash but is hesitant and shy in new surroundings at first.

If you’re interested in adopting Colorado, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

