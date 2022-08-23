Palisade Board of Trustees to decide whether to approve city election on fall ballot

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Board of Trustees will decide whether to approve letting Mesa County add a city election to the upcoming fall ballot. The Palisade Tourism Advisory Board wants to bump up lodging fees, by state law requires any tax increase to be approved by voters.

Officials say that it could save the city thousands if the issue is added to the November general election ballot. Instead of paying about $10,000 for a city vote, the city can pay the county a little over $2,000 to Mesa County.

This story will continue to develop over the next few months leading into election season.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was discovered Saturday morning.
Body found in Columbine Park
One person killed in a car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20,...
One person dead in fatal car crash
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Colorado'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Colorado’
Houses dot the landscape at Colorado's Steamboat Ski Resort, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version