New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction

By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley has a new pizza restaurant for locals to grab a slice of the classic Italian-American icon. Mod Pizza, founded in 2008 in Seattle, Washington, describes its food as, “high-quality, personalized products delivered superfast.”

The chain, located at 1201 Wellington Avenue, features 40 toppings, 8 sauces, and 8 salad dressings for patrons to customize their pies and salads.

Later this summer, on September 6, Mod Pizza will be hosting a community celebration day. All pizza sales for the day will be donated to the District 51 foundation.

