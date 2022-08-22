Warm sunshine lasts until the end of the week

Rain will increase across Colorado's Western Slope on Thursday and Friday.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week will be drier than last week, but a brief chance for rain sneaks into our forecast toward the end of the week.

The Week Ahead

Much of this week is about temperatures, which on most days will be near or slightly above normal. Normal for Monday August 22 is 90 degrees for the high and 61 degrees for the low. Normal is defined by the average high and low temperatures over 30 years and is recalculated at the start of every decade for the most recent 30-year period. Normal also changes

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly sunny with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm over the mountains. Temperatures will step down from near 90 degrees around 6 PM to mid-80s by 8 PM. Sunset happens just one minute before 8:00, so we’ll cool more steadily afterward. We’ll cool into the 70s just after 9 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms over the mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Most areas will end up staying dry. High temperatures will be near 92 degrees around Grand Junction and 86 degrees around Montrose.

Showers & Storms Increase Thursday & Friday

Most of this week will be dry, but there is a chance for rain late this week. A fast-moving mid-level low pressure wave will approach from the west on Thursday. The atmosphere will quickly humidify, and clouds will begin increasing Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Then scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase on Friday afternoon and evening. The storms will be most numerous over the higher terrain, but we can get some storms in the valleys, too. With the rain around, we’ll cool to the mid-to-upper 80s.

Weekend Sneak Peek

Drier weather will quickly chase the rain out of our area on Saturday. Our dry weekend will come with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

