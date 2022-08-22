US 160 closed for paving in Monte Vista

Monte Vista detour map Colorado
Monte Vista detour map Colorado(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced a temporary, restricted closure of US Highway 160 for through traffic as crews pave Main Street/US 160 from Jefferson Street to Henderson Road in Monte Vista.

The closure began today and will continue through Wednesday, August 24, weather permitting. Closures will occur between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will reopen at the end of the day for work traffic.

Traffic will still be able to access all businesses along Highway 160 but should use caution while in the work zone, watching for signs, cones, barrels, and flagging personnel.

Traffic passing through will be detoured south through city streets. Motorists should plan additional time for their commute.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in a car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20,...
One person dead in fatal car crash
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
Body found in Columbine Park
I-70 is now back open.
Update: I-70 is back open
Fatal accident left one dead and sent two to the hospital after a driver lost control of his...
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?

Latest News

Kevin Priola
Colorado GOP senator becomes Democrat, cites vote falsehoods
Morrissey in the Capitol building.
Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection
road work sign
I-70 road work by Eagle
A third case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Delta County.
Another West Nile Virus case in Delta County