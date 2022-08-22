Temperatures on another warming trend

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms, once again, have targeted the higher elevations. We have remained mostly dry for the valleys but not ruling out a brief passing shower for the evening into the nighttime hours. For our mountains, storms will start dissipating into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, low temperatures will stay the same as last night, reaching in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and mid-50s for Montrose, staying under partly cloudy skies.

As we start a new workweek, conditions will remain predominantly dry for most of our valleys throughout the day. However, in Montrose, there is a slight chance of another quick thunderstorm passing through the area towards the evening hours. For the higher elevations, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain present from the afternoon to the nighttime hours.

For Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will slowly rise to lead towards the middle of the week. In Grand Junction, temperatures will climb back into the mid-90s and Montrose in the lower 80s. By the middle of the week, it will return to near average, which in Grand Junction is the lower 90s. Conditions will remain dry throughout the workweek, sitting under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. By Friday, cloud cover will build up again across the Western Slope, with a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to pass through the valleys.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

