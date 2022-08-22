I-70 road work by Eagle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has shared an update for road work occurring this week.

Work will be completed in two locations along I-70, just west of Edwards and east of Vail.

Crews will be installing a median cable rail between mile post 182 and 183, and a median guard rail between mile post 159 and 160.

Work can be expected between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. This will impact traffic by closing the left lane on westbound I-70 from mile post 159 to 160, as well as the left lane for eastbound traffic on I-70 from mile post 182 to 183.

Construction schedules can changed depending on weather and other unanticipated delays. Visit COtrip.org to plan ahead and to view additional routes.

