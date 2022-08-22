GJHS head baseball coach resigns

The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction High School has shared that their head baseball coach, Coach Dixon, announced he will be resigning.

Coach Dixon was the skipper of the Grand Junction High School baseball team. Dixon took over during the covid shorted season of 2021 and led the Tigers to the CHSAA regional playoffs where they played Legacy High School.

Dixon is also proud of the 2022 team that held four All-Conference Players, a Conference Player of the Year, an Honorable Mention All-State Player and a player that signed to play college baseball.

Steve Woytek, the Athletic Director for Grand Junction High School, stated “We thank Coach Dixon for his time as our head coach and leading our program to a playoff appearance during a difficult time with fewer practices, games and practice restrictions was quite an accomplishment in 2021. We wish coach the best of luck in his next endeavor”.

