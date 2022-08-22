Colorado Mesa University classes begin Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Students are preparing for the fall semester at Colorado Mesa University, which begins Monday.

“It’s really just every single emotion I can feel just all at once, you know, its positives and negatives, you know, just a lot going on all the time,” said Autumn Houtstra, an incoming freshman.

For many, it’s the beginning of a new chapter.

“It’s the next page in your book, and I’m super excited to see what that holds for me,” added Houtstra.

Houtstra is following her passion for fine arts. “So I couldn’t decide between my painting and videography and just all of the above relating to both of those, so I just went with that because I can choose either or do both at the same time,” explained Houtstra.

Another freshman, Lily Keever, says she’s looking forward to what’s to come, “I’m mostly nervous, but also excited to like, start the new chapter and get, like learning what I actually want to instead of like, high school classes.”

Keever adds that CMU is a great place to begin this new journey, “I toured it, and I really liked the campus. I also like how it’s smaller than a lot of campuses, which is nice because I come from a really small town.”

This influx of young adults to Grand Junction is a good thing. CMU is a significant economic contributor to the western Colorado economy. A 2021 study reports that CMU contributed $539 million to the economy in 2019 and 2020, and $129 million is a result of student spending.

Both Keever and Houtstra wish the incoming freshmen the best of luck.

“So to the rest of the freshmen, good luck to everybody,” added Houtstra. “I wish great things for all of you on your individual journeys, and I can’t wait to see who you all become and whoever we become friends with or you guys. Let’s have a good time. Go, Mavs!”

