Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct.

According to court documents, Morrissey spent approximately 28 minutes inside the capitol building, where he “paraded around the building, loudly chanting,” and took several selfies. Those selfies were later shared with a co-worker in an “apparent attempt to boast of his activities,” according to court documents.

Twelve days after the insurrection, on January 18, 2021, Morrissey’s conduct on the capitol drew the attention of the FBI after a co-worker shared photos Morrissey had taken during the riots with the FBI. According to court documents, the co-worker contacted the FBI via a tip line and reported that Morrissey had sent them several photos and text messages on January 6.

These photos included a photo of Morrissey at the Lincoln Memorial, followed by the co-worker asking if he was at the Capitol. Morrissey responded with a photo that appears to have been taken from inside the capitol, followed by the text “Sh*t got crazy,” and “I nave (sic) it all on video.” Morrissey then sent a photo of himself allegedly inside the Capitol, according to court documents.

Morrissey in the Capitol building. (United States District Court for the District of Columbia)

According to court documents, on the following day Morrissey sent the same co-worker a video of himself inside the Capitol building inside the rotunda area wearing the same hat and sunglasses seen in the photo provided in court documents.

Court documents state that Morrissey has not expressed any degree of remorse for his conduct, and stated that he was, “just experiencing it,” and denied that participating in the riot had impacted his life in any way. Documents state that Morrissey is, “well-educated and intelligent, and on the day of the riot, was clear minded about his actions.”

Documents cite the riot’s apparent lack of impact on his life as a factor in sentencing decisions, stating, “Morrissey has not offered a particular reason or motivation for his actions, making it unclear what, if anything, has changed regarding his perception of the inherent wrongfulness of his actions. Absent that recognition, there is no indication he would not engage in similar conduct in the future.”

Morrissey has been sentenced to 90 days of home detention as part of a 36-month term of probation, 60 hours of community services, and $500 restitution.

