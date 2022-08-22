2022 Colorado Hay Directory now available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Department of Agriculture has shared that the 2022 Colorado Hay Directory is now available. This allows livestock owners to be able too easily search for alfalfa, grass, mix, or other hay products within their region.

The directory provides a variety of information useful to purchasers, including the type and amount of hay available, bale type and size, whether or not laboratory analysis is available, certified weed free status, and whether or not the hay is organic.

“The annual Hay Directory can save time for producers looking to find hay products in their part of Colorado,” said Danielle Trotta, senior marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “The Directory is even more valuable during times of drought, when producers may need hay early or for livestock owners looking to supplement their own feed reserves.”

The 35th edition of the Colorado Hay Directory features producers and brokers of hay, as well as companies that produce hay-related products and services.

The Directory was published by the Department of Agriculture in collaboration with participating Colorado hay producers and Colorado State University Extension. Support for the Directory came from KeyAg, Prarie Mountain Media, and Tytan International.

The directory and other hay resources can be found by visiting Colorado Proud on the Department of Agriculture website. Copies can also be requested by calling the Colorado Department of Agriculture at (303)869-9175 or by email at Loretta.Lopez@state.co.us.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.