Body found in Columbine Park

The body was discovered Saturday morning.
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning.

The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived.

The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to be suspicious, and that the victim likely died from natural causes.

Currently, no further information regarding the cause of death or the name of the deceased has been released by the GJPD or the Mesa County Coroner’s Office. More details will be released as they become available.

