Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody

Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have...
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have died, an official said.(CBS46)
By Joyce Lupiani and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police said on social media Monday that a suspect is in custody after shootings in Midtown Atlanta that killed two people and injured one other.

Police said a woman has been arrested in connection with the shootings. Officials earlier identified a possible suspect on Facebook.

The post stated officers responded to a person shot call around 1:45 p.m. ET and located two apparent gunshot victims. One of the victims has died and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers received another call of a person shot nearby and found another apparent gunshot victim there, who also was taken to a hospital for treatment.

