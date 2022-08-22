Another West Nile Virus case in Delta County

A third case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Delta County.
A third case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Delta County.(Katja Schulz / CC BY 2.0)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Health Department has announced a third case of West Nile Virus in the county this year. This individual is in his 50′s.

This follows two previous cases, one from a woman in her 40′s and another from a woman in her 80′s.

West Nile Virus symptoms are typically fever or flu-like, but more severe symptoms and even death can occur. While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk.

The Delta County Health Department wants to remind the public to take precautions when going outside.

To protect yourself and your home:

  • Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-repellants when outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection.
  • Limit activities at dusk and dawn, when, when mosquitos are most active.
  • Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitos are active.
  • Empty standing water from tires, flowerpots, cans, gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, and toys.
  • Install or repair screens on windows and doors.

