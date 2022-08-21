I-70 closed due to flash flood warning

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon due to a Flash Flood Warning that is issued in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area and Glenwood Canyon.

The warning was announced at 1:45 p.m. and is in effect until 4:30 p.m..

Eastbound and westbound are closed from exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero). There is also a second closure point for westbound traffic at 140 (Eagle). Eagle County residents will still have access to locations between exits 133 and 140 by using US Highway 6. On the west side of the canyon, motorists continue to have access to Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley.

Safety closures on I-70 are necessary as part of a safety protocol to protect travelers from flash floods and mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.

Motorists can view alternate routes on COtrip.org or by using CDOT’s free COtrip mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.