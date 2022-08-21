Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead

AGUILAR, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 22 year old man from Pueblo, and he was determined dead on scene as a result of his injuries. The northbound truck rolled over in the median. The two occupants of the truck, a 32-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from Texas, were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Excessive speed is considered a factor, drugs and alcohol are not.

No further information is released at this time.

