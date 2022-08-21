Arrest made for Costilla County shooting

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 25-year-old man was arrested following a shooting in Costilla County on August 13, 2022.

After a week-long investigation, a warrant was issued for Rondell W. Brown. Brown was arrested in his home on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Brown was taken to the Weld County Jail where he is currently being held on $150,000 bond and faces charges of second degree murder and three counts of felony menacing.

Jesus Lozano was shot at a rural property on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was pronounced dead at the Alamosa Hospital.

It is believed that Brown is a family acquaintance.

Deputies with the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate this incident.

