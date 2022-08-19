Storm activity possible for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area.

We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the same for this morning and afternoon. However, cloud cover will remain under partly sunny to overcast skies. By evening hours, temperatures will peak in Grand Junction, sitting in the upper 80s and lower 80s for Montrose. It will also be the best chance of the valleys receiving some rainfall to scattered thunderstorms. Our mountains will continue to receive the bulk of the system producing the heaviest rain and thunderstorms. There is a chance that this weather pattern can hold pockets of heavier showers for our valleys, and this is where possible flash flooding could occur, especially in the burn scar area.

Into the nighttime and overnight hours in the valleys, conditions will start to dry out, and we will have overcast skies. By tomorrow, when the weekend arrives, the trend will pick up again, starting the morning and afternoon dry before another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms come towards the evening. In Grand Junction, though, these changes will diminish, not ruling out those chances. In Montrose, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to remain promising.

Cooler air will also creep into the area, but temperatures will not drop significantly. As a result, temperatures from today into tomorrow will only be slightly cooler in Grand Junction to the mid-80s. In Montrose, it will feel like an early fall for a short period as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Our mountains tomorrow and the remainder of the week will continue to receive more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Changes are happening by next week, where conditions will remain predominantly dry with just a slight shift in storm activity on Monday for Grand Junction and Montrose. However, temperatures will slowly increase throughout the workweek as the lower 90s return into the Grand Valley and Montrose’s mid to upper 80s.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

