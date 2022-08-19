Measure to establish dedicated state affordable housing fund obtains enough signatures to be on the ballot

Proposed Intiative #108 had obtained enough signatures to be included on the ballot.
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Election Division announced Friday that Proposed Initiative #108, a measure meant to establish a dedicated state fund for affordable housing, has received enough signatures to be included on the 2022 election ballot.

The Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs Initiative submitted a total of 230,748 petition signatures, 106,116 signatures over the minimum of 124,632.

The fund will be supported by a dedicated taxpayer fund. According to the measure’s text, this the money will come from “one-tenth of one percent of federal taxable income, as modified by state law, of every individual, estate, trust, and corporation, as defined in law.”

If passed, the measure will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

