Extra police and security presence at Central High School due to unsubstantiated threat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents dropping their kids off at Central High School this morning may have seen a higher than normal amount of security and police on campus, but District 51 staff have confirmed that the reason for the added security was out of “an abundance of caution.”

According to a letter sent by D51 staff to parents of CHS students, a threat allegedly made towards the school was reported via Safe2Tell sometime Thursday evening. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the threat and determined that it was unsubstantiated.

The letter states that no threat to the students and staff at CHS was found by the investigation.

This is another safety incident in a week already marred by three gun facsimiles found on school grounds. In a letter from Dr. Brian Hill, the D51 superintendent, he states that one airsoft gun and two BB guns caused safety incidents on D51 campuses this week. No injuries or major incidents resulted from these discoveries, but Dr. Hill wants parents to talk with their children about guns.

“I also want to ask parents and guardians to please talk with your children about guns - including low-powered facsimiles - and how they have no place in schools. Bringing any type of weapon to school can result in serious consequences, including expulsion, and we want to keep student and staff safety & security as our top priority,” said Dr. Hill.

