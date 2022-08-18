CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network

FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 12, 2021.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show on the media, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.

The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.

CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put forth a less opinionated product. Stelter has written a book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” and been critical of Fox News, making him a frequent target of the CNN’s conservative critics.

Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a media writer.

“He departs CNN as an impeccable broadcaster,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Stelter said that he was grateful for his nine years at CNN, proud of the show and thankful to its viewers.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” he said. “I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

The “Reliable Sources” newsletter, a daily compendium of the media’s big stories, will continue and will be led by CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?
Eric Marois, age 29
SWAT dispatched to Grand Avenue residence after wanted man barricades himself inside home
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”
Jail bars in a prison
Colorado Springs man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking
Police Chief Doug Shoemaker
Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Judge denies bail for Rushdie’s attacker, bars interviews
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension