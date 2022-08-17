Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction

Oak Grove Road in Montrose, Colorado will be closed between August 22 through September 23, 2022, for road reconstruction..(Montrose County)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work.

Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill slope has suffered multiple issues. Recent milling has shown that certain areas of the road have no gravel beneath the pavement. The road subgrade will need to be excavated and gravel will be imported. During this time, the road will be closed to the public.

Motorists are requested to use alternative routes. Reconstruction is estimated to take around five weeks, weather permitting.

Updates and further information can be found on the Montrose County website.

