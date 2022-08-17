Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker will be leaving the city after accepting a new position in Denton, Texas.

Shoemaker was the GJPD chief for four years after being hired in June of 2018. Previously, Shoemaker had spent nearly 27 years with the Jefferson City Police Department in Missouri.

“Chief Shoemaker is one the of top law enforcement professionals in the country,” commented City Manager Greg Caton. “It was a pleasure working with Chief and we wish him all the best in his new position. Chief served this community extremely well over the last four years and has set the foundation for future success.”

Shoemaker was selected out of a pool for 35 total candidates.

“I am very honored to have been chosen to lead the Denton, Texas Police Department, a very well-respected and forward-thinking agency, and I’m grateful to have had the privilege of leading the Grand Junction Police Department for over 4 years now,” stated Shoemaker. “This agency has grown in so many ways, and we have performed at an exceptionally high level despite the challenges within our country over the past few years in particular. I’m continuously inspired by the women and men who work here and who devote their lives to serving and protecting this community. I know this agency will continue doing amazing things in the years to come.”

Shoemaker will be leaving for Denton in October, and City Manager Caton has selected Deput Chief Matt Smith to serve as chief of police in the interim.

