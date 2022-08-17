Do you recognize this man?

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment.

On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.

Information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can earn you up to $1,000 cash reward and you will remain completely anonymous. If you know the identity and location of the suspect wanted for this crime please call 241-7867 or submit a tip on the P3Tips website.

