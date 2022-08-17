Colorado Springs man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

Jail bars in a prison
Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Matthew James Vernon, age 41, of Colorado Springs, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to the plea agreement, on June 17, 2021, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at the defendant’s residence in Colorado Springs. Investigators recovered approximately 600 grams of heroin in the defendant’s closet.

In the master bedroom, law enforcement found approximately 44 grams of a brown tar that tested positive for presence of heroin, a Ruger rifle, a scale and cash counter. In the basement, authorities recovered an AR15 rifle behind a couch and a Glock handgun from a dirty laundry basket.

The defendant was transported to the Colorado Springs Police Department Sand Creek Substation. The defendant admitted to law enforcement that he knew he could not legally possess a firearm.

The defendant initially told authorities that he thought the AR15 rifle was in the attic, but later recalled moving it to the basement. The defendant claimed that he gained possession of the AR15 rifle when he moved in to the house. He also claimed that he acquired the Ruger rifle during the repossession of a vehicle. The defendant denied knowledge of having the Glock handgun.

Judge William J. Martinez sentenced the defendant on August 12, 2022. He also sentenced Vernon to 4 years supervised upon release. The case was investigated by the FBI Denver Division.

