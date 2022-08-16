Widespread showers and storms return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday was a soaker for many locations at some point during the day yesterday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms brought beneficial rain, heavy at times, to a large portion of the Western Slope. Heavy rain prompted multiple flash flood warnings around the area, and even closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon for a period of time. There were a few very light showers in a couple of locations before sunrise this morning, but for the most part we’re starting our Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be widespread around the Western Slope, with potentially heavy rain at times as well. Be aware of potential flooding in the higher elevations and long burn scar areas. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies whenever rain isn’t falling, with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Similar to last night, rain will gradually come to an end through the evening and into the overnight hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

After a slight chance of seeing a few morning showers, much of the day on Wednesday should be dry in Grand Junction. Drier air starts to move into the region from the north, pushing the better moisture and rain chances into the central and southern portions of the Western Slope. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies should settle in through the remainder of the day as highs climb back into the lower 90s. Montrose will have a higher chance of seeing some scattered showers and thunderstorms by the late morning and into the afternoon hours, with temperatures in the middle 80s. Skies clear out all across the Western Slope overnight Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, then we should see sunny skies, a few clouds, and one or two showers in the highest elevations Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s.

Better moisture still looks poised to return to the region on Friday. Scattered showers and storms will overspread the region once again by Friday afternoon, and we’ll see a lot of the same on Saturday as that moisture continues to remain in place. The higher cloud coverage and rain chances will drop highs back down into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s. We’ll start to warm up through the end of the weekend and the start of next week as drier air enters the region once again.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.