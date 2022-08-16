Radon inspection and related services now require a license in Colorado

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies announced Tuesday that any associated radon measurement or mitigation services must now be performed by a licensed professional.

The Colorado DORA stated that the prevalence of homes in Colorado with unsafe levels of radon gas had created a market of unqualified individuals representing themselves as radon professionals. The new licensure requirement was created to protect consumers from supposed professionals who do not meet minimum necessary qualifications.

In a release given to KJCT 8, the Colorado DORA states that licensure is based off standards set by the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists.

The release states that around half of all home in Colorado have radon levels above the EPA’s safety standard of 4 picocuries per liter of air, so even if you don’t think your home has radon issues, it may be a good idea to get it checked. Thankfully, the Colorado DORA has already created a handy tool for locating a licensed expert.

According to the Center for Disease Control, radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas and the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States after cigarette smoking. Radon is produced when naturally-occurring radioactive elements like uranium, thorium, or radium break down in rocks, soil, and groundwater.

The CDC states that radon primarily becomes dangerous when concentrated indoors, due to the fact that the outdoor environment dilutes the gas too much to present any real danger. Colorado’s soil is particularly uranium-dense compared to the rest of the country, so radon levels tend to be naturally higher here.

For questions related to licensure as a radon measurement or mitigation professional, the Colorado DORA asks that interested persons contact it at dora_dpo_licensing@state.co.us, or by calling 303-894-7800.

If you’d like to issue a complaint or report an unlicensed practice, you can do so here.

